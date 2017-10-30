Kazakh PM arrives in Azerbaijan

2017-10-30 13:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev arrived in Azerbaijan on Oct. 30.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Kazakh prime minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Sagintayev was welcomed by Head of the State Protocol Department of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Parvin Mirzazade and other officials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news