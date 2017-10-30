Envoy: US, Azerbaijan cooperating closely in border security issues (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2017-10-30 13:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 13:19)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) office of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan has launched the Commercial Rail Interdiction Training in Baku.

The training will last until November 3, 2017.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the training, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta said that the EXBS program has long history of security cooperation with Azerbaijan and Georgia.

“We pursue a common goal – preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” he said. “The US, Azerbaijan and Georgia work closely together on border security issues, and this type of training and cooperation continues to foster the excellent partnership between our countries.”

“This training represents the long-term commitment that our countries have made to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and improve Azerbaijan’s and Georgia’s proven enforcement abilities to detect and interdict illicit cargo. EXBS has been active in Azerbaijan since 1999, and has provided over $26.3 million in training, equipment, and support,” noted the ambassador.

Afterwards, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Bagirov spoke about the importance of such training. He noted that this training will increase the knowledge and skills of participants in detecting illicit cargo.

During the training, US experts will share inspection techniques and best practices, including the use of non-intrusive inspection equipment, with frontline Azerbaijani and Georgian customs officers who process both passenger and freight trains crossing international borders.

Twelve Azerbaijani and twelve Georgian customs officers will participate in the course, which includes grouping the officers into mixed country teams to resolve contraband-related problems. Practical exercises will involve the physical search of freight and passenger railcars for contraband.

The goal of this training is to improve Azerbaijan’s and Georgia’s proven enforcement abilities to detect and interdict illicit cargo.

Azerbaijan and Georgia’s geographic locations at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, bordering Russia, Armenia, and Iran, makes a strong US-Azerbaijan-Georgia strategic partnership in nonproliferation and border security critical.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news