OSCE MG co-chairs to meet with Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in November

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are expected to meet with Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in mid-November.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov announced this at a press conference in Baku Oct. 30.

He said it is not yet clear where the meeting will be held.

