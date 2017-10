Minister: Azerbaijan hasn’t received invitation to OPEC+ meeting yet

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan has not received an invitation to the OPEC+ meeting, which will be held in Vienna on November 30, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov told Trend Oct. 30.

