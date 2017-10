Baku to host Pakistani, Turkish, Azerbaijani FMs' meeting

2017-10-30 13:50 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

Baku will host a meeting of Pakistani, Turkish and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in late November, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has told reporters in Baku.

Story still developing

