Erdogan: 25-year-old strategic partnership ties with Azerbaijan give special joy, pride to Turkey (Exclusive)

2017-10-30 14:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

In January 2017, Turkey marked the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with Trend, Azertag and APA.

The fact that the 25-year-old ties with Azerbaijan stand at the level of strategic partnership gives special joy and pride to Turkey, he noted.

Erdogan said that for the period that has passed since declaration of independence by Azerbaijan, the country, following the course determined by national leader Heydar Aliyev, continued under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, has become an impregnable fortress of stability, cooperation and intercultural tolerance in the region.

“Bilateral relations, corresponding to the spirit of the Turkish-Azerbaijani strategic partnership, continue to develop in all spheres, including the economic, energy, military, defense and security ones,” Erdogan noted. “Finally, we welcomed my brother President Ilham Aliyev as a distinguished guest at the D-8 summit in Istanbul. At the meeting of the Turkey-Azerbaijan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council we will consider the issues on the agenda.”

“At the meeting, we will sign a protocol and some other agreements,” he added. “These documents will undoubtedly further strengthen the legal base of the existing bilateral cooperation. We are satisfied with the systematic annual meetings of the Council. Next year, our country will host the seventh meeting, and in this regard, it will be an honor for us to meet my dear brother President Ilham Aliyev in Turkey.”

