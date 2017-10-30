Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway officially launched in Baku

2017-10-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

The solemn opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway has kicked off in Baku.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov,Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev and a number of other high-ranking officials attend the opening ceremony.

The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

Story still developing

