Erdogan: Azerbaijan – important for preventing terrorist penetration into Syria (Exclusive)

2017-10-30 14:26 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

There is no difference between the terrorist groups of Islamic State, PKK, PYD, YPG, the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party/Front (DHKP-C) and the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLCP), Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with Trend, Azertac and APA.

They have one goal – to weaken Turkey, noted Erdogan.

He said that last year Turkey, combining all its efforts in the face of the threat of terror and terrorist organizations, prevented the most treacherous coup attempt committed by the Fethullah Gulen movement (FETO), as a result of which 250 people got killed and 2,193 more got injured.

“I want to especially thank my dear brother President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for their solidarity against this treacherous organization. I know that the Azerbaijani people, watching the news from Turkey on July 15, took the same position with us and sincerely wished that this treacherous coup attempt failed,” said the Turkish president. “And this shows how strong the fraternal relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are. The Gulen movement is a danger to every country, in which it is present. Therefore, we are satisfied with the measures taken by Azerbaijan against the structures of FETO.”

Erdogan noted that Turkey actively cooperates with Azerbaijan in the fight against terrorism, as well as in other spheres.

He said that the operational cooperation between the authorized bodies, as well as growing exchange of intelligence data and information continues.

Azerbaijan is an important country for preventing the penetration of terrorists from abroad to Syria and conducts useful work in this field, added Erdogan.

