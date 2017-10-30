Ilham Aliyev: BTK railway becoming important part of Eurasia's transport map (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a historic project, said Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev Oct. 30.

"Guests from brotherly and friendly countries attend today's solemn ceremony," Ilham Aliyev said at the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad official opening ceremony in Baku. "I particularly welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, prime ministers of Georgia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, and ministers of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, and I am deeply grateful to them for their participation in this ceremony."

"The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a historic project of strategic importance. The length of this railroad is approximately 850 kilometers, 504 kilometers of which go through Azerbaijan."

President Aliyev stressed that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is the shortest and safest route connecting Europe to Asia.

“Through this route, it is expected to transport 5 million tons at the first stage, 17 million tons at the next stage, and then larger volumes of cargo,” Ilham Aliyev said. “In short, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is becoming an important part of Eurasia's transport map.”

The president noted that trade turnover and mutual investments between the countries along the railway will increase, cooperation between the countries using the railroad will deepen, and the railroad will serve stability and security.

President Aliyev expressed confidence that with the use of the BTK railway, the development of tourism will gain a large scale and the number of tourists will increase.

“Naturally, the successful operation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will enhance the geopolitical significance of our countries and create additional opportunities for us. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be very important for the development of business, mutually beneficial cooperation."

"The agreement on the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was signed in Georgia, then the groundbreaking ceremony was held in Turkey, and finally, we celebrate the opening of this railway in Azerbaijan,” said Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that the construction of this railway is a result of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

“The three states successfully cooperate in all spheres, support each other. Our countries, peoples implement important projects for the world. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars is a project that has a rightful place among those projects,” added President Aliyev.

