Ilham Aliyev: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars to play a role in ensuring regional stability, security

2017-10-30 16:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Trend:

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will play a role in ensuring the stability and security in the region, said Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev Oct. 30.

"Baku-Tbilisi-Kars is a historic project, a global project," Ilham Aliyev said at the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad official opening ceremony in Baku.

"This project will make the countries closer to each other. This project will play its role in ensuring stability and security in the region. This project will increase our economic capabilities and we will get a lot of funds," he said.

Ilham Aliyev stressed that the implementation of this project was possible only thanks to the joint efforts of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

"We have not received any help from anywhere, we have not received any loans, we have built this railroad at the expense of domestic opportunities and put it into operation today."

