“Opening of BTK railway is invaluable contribution to revival of Silk Road” (UPDATE)

Opening of BTK railway is invaluable contribution to revival of Silk Road

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is an invaluable contribution to the revival of the Silk Road, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov said Oct. 30.

He was speaking at the official opening ceremony of the BTK railway in Baku.

Having noted that the BTK railway is an important element of the International North-South Transport Corridor project, Aripov added that Uzbekistan is interested in transporting cargo through the North-South corridor.

The corridor will make it possible to effectively use the economic and transit potential of the countries and will contribute to the prosperity of the entire region, Aripov said.

He once again congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and all guests with the historic event, wished prosperity and further progress to the brotherly peoples of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

