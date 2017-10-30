Azerbaijan's former security official sentenced to 12 years in prison

2017-10-30 17:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Akif Chovdarov, former head of the main directorate of Azerbaijan’s abolished Ministry of National Security, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The verdict was passed by the decision of the Baku City Sabunchu District Court at a closed session, chaired by Judge Habib Hasanov, Oct.30.

In accordance with the court decision, Chovdarov's subordinates - Salim Mammadov was sentenced to 11 years of imprisonment, while Akif Aliyev and Orhan Osmanov were both sentenced to five years of imprisonment.

Akif Chovdarov was arrested in November 2015.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news