Freight train begins new China to Europe route

2017-10-30

A freight train used a new China- Europe train route for the first time on Saturday, euronews reports.

Its journey began in Wuhan bound for Dourges in France. The journey is expected to take between 16 and 18 days.

The train set off carrying 41 containers of sportswear and will pass through Kazakhstan, Russia, Poland and Germany before arrving in France. The cargo will then be transferred to other European countries.

The journey is set to take between 16 and 18 days which will reduce original shipping time by almost 20 days and will reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

16 Wuhan- Europe freight routes have been launched since 2012, linking Wuhan with more than 60 cities in Europe and Asia.

