Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China pilot automobile rally starts in Tashkent

The opening ceremony of the international pilot automobile rally on route "Tashkent - Andijan (Uzbekistan) - Osh - Irkeshtam (Kyrgyzstan) - Kashgar (China)" was held in Tashkent on October 30, the Uzbek Ministry for Foreign Trade said in a message Oct. 30.

During the rally, the heads of the delegations of Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan made a solemn speech, stressing the importance of a new automobile corridor in terms of diversifying foreign trade routes.

"Today we all witness a truly historic event, namely, commissioning of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan new automobile corridor," Uzbek Minister of Foreign Economic Affairs, Investments and Trade Elyor Ganiev said.

Nine cars from three countries are participating in the pilot car race. The creation of the automobile corridor is also part of the intergovernmental agreement between Uzbekistan and China signed during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to China in early May.

