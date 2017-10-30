Official reception hosted in Baku in honor of participants of BTK inauguration ceremony

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Trend:

An official reception was hosted in Baku Oct.30 in honor of participants of the inauguration ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railways.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his spouse Emine Erdogan, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdullah Aripov and other officials attended the reception.

