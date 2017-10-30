Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan meeting good opportunity to discuss world affairs

Tehran, Iran, October 30

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

An upcoming trilateral meeting in Tehran between Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia will provide a unique chance for the sides to discuss international affairs, Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said.

Besides international concerns, the three sides will also discuss regional issues as well as bilateral affairs among themselves, Qassemi told a press conference in Tehran October 30, Trend correspondent reported.

“Fighting terrorism and coordinating efforts to that end will also be on agenda during the Wednesday talks,” the Iranian diplomat noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev are slated to join for talks with their Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in Tehran this week.

This will be the second trilateral meeting between the three leaders. Their first such meeting took place August 8, 2016 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

