Patti Austin's concert tour to end in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

The concert tour of famous American jazz artist, Grammy winner Patti Austin, who will perform at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on Nov. 15, will end in Azerbaijan.

Apart from Azerbaijan, the concert tour that will start on Nov. 7 will include Finland, Norway and Sweden.

The singer will present her "For Ella" album, dedicated to the jazz star, legendary Ella Fitzgerald.

