Russian, Turkish FMs confirm commitment to advance Syria talks

2017-10-30 20:15 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu had a phone conversation Oct. 30 in which they confirmed intention to advance the inter-Syrian negotiation process, TASS reports citing Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

“The sides exchanged views on the situation in the Syrian settlement in the context of the 7th international meeting on Syria, being held in Astana Oct. 30-31. In this regard, they confirmed mutual intention to continue efforts, on multilateral platforms as well, in order to further advance the inter-Syrian negotiation process,” the Foreign Ministry said.

