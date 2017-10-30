Ilham Aliyev: First phase of Sea Trade Port in Alat to be commissioned in mid-2018

2017-10-30 20:46 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

The construction of the International Sea Trade Port is continuing successfully and the first phase of the port is planned to be commissioned in the middle of the next year, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev addressing the opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway in Baku Oct. 30.

The port is already operating, he said.

After the commissioning of the port, 15 million tons of cargo and 100,000 containers will annually pass through this port, noted the president.

“As a result of completion of the second stage, the capacity of the Alat port will be 25 million tons of cargo and one million containers. In other words, investments put in the transportation sector in recent years have already led to the creation of a very strong infrastructure, which is of great importance both for our country, and for the region and the world,” added the head of state.

Azerbaijan has the biggest naval fleet in the Caspian Sea, said Ilham Aliyev.

“A fleet of 270 ships plays a special role in the organization of cargo transportation in the Caspian Sea. A big shipbuilding yard was built in Azerbaijan several years ago that manufactures all types of ships."

The shipbuilding yard will carry out even more work in connection with the expected growth of cargo transportation in the Caspian Sea, noted the president.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news