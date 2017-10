Azerbaijan elected vice-president of General Conference of UNESCO

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

The General Staff of UNESCO in Paris began the 39th session of the General Conference of the organization.

Azerbaijan is elected as Vice President of UNESCO 39th session of General Conference and Vice Chair of Nomination Committee, said Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO Anar Karimov on Twitter.

