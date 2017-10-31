Iran’s biggest carmaker monthly output hits 69,000

Iran Khodro (IKCO), the Islamic Republic’s biggest automaker company, has manufactured over 390,000 passenger cars during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (started March 20).

The figure indicates a rise by 14 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year, the company said.

The company’s output in seventh Iranian calendar month (Sept. 22-Oct. 22) reached 69,000 cars.

The Peugeot 405 car model topped the company’s output list in the 7-month period. Iran Khodro manufactured 81,000 Peugeot 405, followed by Peugeot 206 (77,000), Peugeot Pars (68,000), Samand (60,000), Tondar (28,000) and Dena (19,000).

In the meantime, the company’s sales have increased by 14 percent in the mentioned period. Iran Khodro sold 380,000 cars between March 20 and Oct. 22.

Over 684,300 cars were produced in Iran during the first half of current Iranian fiscal year (March 20-Sept. 22), 18 percent more year-on-year.

Moreover, 643,321 cars of the output with a production growth rate of 20.5 percent accounted for passenger cars (including sedans and SUVs).

