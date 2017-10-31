Qarabag FK conducts training before match against "Atletico" (PHOTO)

2017-10-31

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

The Azerbaijani football club Qarabag conducted training on Monday at the stadium "Wanda Metropolitano" before the game against "Atletico Madrid".

The match will be held on October 31 in the 4th round of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and will start at 23:45 (GMT+4 Baku time).

First match between the teams took place at the Baku Olympic Stadium on October 18 and ended in a goalless draw.

