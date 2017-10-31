SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with Koreasat satellite for S. Korea

A Falcon 9 with the Koreasat 5A communications satellite was successfully launched by spaceflight firm SpaceX in the US state of Florida on Monday, according to Sputnik.

The liftoff took place from Cape Canaveral.

The rocket is carrying the Koreasat 5A communications satellite for South Korean KTsat company, and will replace Koreasat 5, which was launched in 2006. The spacecraft is manufactured by France’s Thales Alenia Space.

Koreasat 5A will provide direct-to-home broadcasting and other communications services, to South Korea, Japan, Philippines, Guam, Indochina, and South Asia.

