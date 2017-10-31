US military to stay in Iraq until IS defeated

2017-10-31 05:33 | www.trend.az | 0

The United States will maintain military presence in Iraq under the Authorization for Use of Military Force until the Islamic State terror group is completely eliminated, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a congressional hearing.

"We will remain in Iraq until ISIS is defeated… under the 2001 and 2002 AUMFs," Tillerson stated before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Monday. "We are there also at the invitation of the Iraqi government."

In September, the US Senate blocked a measure to repeal AUMF. Former US President George W. Bush signed the document to authorize the use of the US armed forces against "those responsible for the attacks of September 11, 2001, and any associated forces," according to the resolution.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news