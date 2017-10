Turkey to receive first F-35 fighters in 2018

2017-10-31 08:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

Turkey will receive first two F-35 fighters in early 2018, Turkish media reported.

According to the information, in early 2018 Turkish pilots will go to the USA to perform test flights.

Turkey plans to buy 20 F-35 fighters.

