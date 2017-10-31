Uzbekistan to create rating of Top 100 companies

2017-10-31

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan may soon create its own rating of the top hundred enterprises (Top 100).

The government, together with the Employment and Labor Relations Ministry, as well as a number of other specialized agencies, is studying the application of the methodology for drawing up such a rating of employers by January 1, 2018.

The rating will be based on activities of the companies in terms of creating and preserving jobs, employment of graduates, former military personnel and persons with disabilities, and the provision of decent working conditions. Furthermore, it is planned to create such a ranking every year until December 15 and publish in the media.

Financing of measures to draw up the rating will be financed by the non-budgetary Employment Fund with an annual allocation of 30 million soums, the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan - 50 million soums and the Commerce and Industry Chamber - 50 million soums.

The government also proposes to establish a national contest "Social responsibility and efficiency", during which the best companies will be encouraged. Winners will be defined in five categories.

