Kazakhstan records growth in volume of industrial output

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The volume of industrial production in Kazakhstan hit 6.5 trillion tenge for January-September 2017, showing an increase of 5.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Kazakh Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kasymbek announced about this at a meeting of the government of Kazakhstan Oct.31.

He noted that the growth was observed in pharmaceuticals (36.1 percent), light industry (9.6 percent), metallurgy (7 percent), machine building (6 percent), refining (5.8 percent), food production (5. 3 percent) and the chemical industry (4.2 percent).

"Exports of the manufacturing industry increased by 23.1 percent compared to the same period of 2017 and amounted to $ 9.9 billion in the first eight months of this year. The volume of investments in the manufacturing sector for the 9 months of this year increased by 3.5 percent compared to the same period in 2016 and amounted to 599 billion tenge, "said Kasymbek.

As a result of the implementation of the Industrialization Program, the contribution of the manufacturing sector to the development of the economy (GDP) increased from 10.1 percent in 2015 to 11.9 percent in the first half of 2017, in industry from 31.8 percent in 2010 to 40.7 percent for the 9 months of 2017, in exports - from 27.9 percent in 2010 to 32.7 percent for 8 months in 2017.

The volume of industrial production in Kazakhstan in 2016 decreased by 1.1 percent compared to 2015.

