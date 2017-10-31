Samarkand-Istanbul-Samarkand direct flights launched

2017-10-31 09:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 31

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The Samarkand-Istanbul-Samarkand regular air communication of Uzbekistan Airways was launched on Oct. 30.

The flights will be carried out every Monday and, starting from November 16, also on Thursdays, said the company.

The flights will be carried out by comfortable Boeing and Airbus aircraft according to the following schedule (local time): Wednesdays – HY275 Samarkand (20:00) – Istanbul (23:00); HY276 Istanbul (00:30/+1/) – Samarkand (06:45); Thursdays – HY275 Samarkand (18:55) – Istanbul (20:55); HY276 Istanbul (22:25) – Samarkand (05:40/+1/).

The agreement on direct air services between the cities of Samarkand and Istanbul was reached during the state visit of Uzbekistan’s president to Turkey.

In total, more than 20 documents on various spheres of cooperation were signed between Uzbekistan and Turkey in Ankara following the high-level negotiations.

Moreover, agreements on the implementation of more than 30 joint projects worth $3.5 billion were signed during the Turkey-Uzbekistan business forum, held in Istanbul on Oct. 26.

All this indicates the timeliness of the opening of a new flight between the two countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news