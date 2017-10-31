President: Poland interested in economic partnership with Turkmenistan

2017-10-31 09:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Poland is interested in developing bilateral relations with Turkmenistan, especially in the economic sphere, said Polish President Andrzej Duda in his congratulatory letter to Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

President Duda congratulated President Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of Turkmenistan’s Independence Day.

The Polish president wished Turkmenistan and all its citizens a peaceful life, prosperity and social harmony.

The two countries negotiate to intensify cooperation in such promising areas as energy, textile, agriculture, high technologies and tourism.

Poland has a favorable geographical position in the center of Europe, which allows actively developing transit routes for energy supplies from the Caspian region to Europe, which is an important incentive for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news