BTK railway’s opening - historic event in Azerbaijan’s political, economic life

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is a historic event in the political and economic life of Azerbaijan, MP Tahir Rzayev told Trend.

He noted that this project, being a result of successful policy of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as other projects, will increase Azerbaijan's international authority and make an important contribution to the development of its economy.

“Along with the fact that this railway, which links Europe and Asia, turns Azerbaijan into a transit center of the continents, it will shorten the distance between China and Europe, help increase passenger and cargo transportation, bring great profit to countries,” he said. “Of course, Azerbaijan will get more benefits from this project, as our country is not only the initiator of the construction of this railway line: Azerbaijan exercised control over the quality and timely execution of the work and is the main organizer of the project financing.”

Successful implementation of this project proved to the world that Azerbaijan pursues independent economic policy and is able to carry out the most important projects, according to the MP.

“This is also a devastating blow to our enemies, for those who tried to hinder the implementation of the project, and firstly for Armenia,” he noted.

“The BTK railway will make an important contribution to the further improvement of the economic situation in Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia, strengthening of their unity, cooperation and friendship,” said the MP.

The official opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held in Baku Oct.30. The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

