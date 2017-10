Strong earthquake hits Loyalty islands

An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale hit Loyalty Islands off South Pacific Ocean at 8.42 am today, MYNEWSHUB reports.

However, the Malaysian Meteorological Department said the earthquake did not pose any tsunami threat.

Loyalty Islands are located about 6,321 km southeast of Semporna, Sabah.

