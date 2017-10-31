Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform appeal to OSCE MG co-chairs

The First General Assembly of the "Armenia - Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform" was held in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Oct. 30.



Participants of the First General Assembly of the "Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform" appealed to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.



The decision was made on the first issue on the agenda, the establishment of the "Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform" on the basis of the "Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform" and adoption of its Charter.



In accordance with the Charter, the decisions were made regarding the number of the members of the Steering Committee and the Central Control-Inspection Commission of the "Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform", their representation principles and the members.



Thus, the Congress decided to form the Steering Committee of the "Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform", consisting of 19 members, from the representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group countries which mediate in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



According to the general agreement, the proportion of members of the Steering Committee consisting of the overall 19 members is determined as follows: 5 from Armenia, 5 from Azerbaijan, and 9 from each of the other OSCE Minsk Group participating states.



At the end, the Final Decision of the General Assembly and the Statement of the General Assembly were adopted. The General Assembly has decided to open offices of the Platform in Tbilisi, Yerevan and Baku and hold meetings with the public in Armenia and Azerbaijan.



After the General Assembly was closed, the first meeting of the new Steering Committee was held.



At the meeting, in accordance with the Charter of the "Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform", the co-chairing institute was established and Rafael Isakhanyan from Armenia and Rovshan Rzayev from Azerbaijan were elected as the co-chairs of the Steering Committee for the term of one year.



Then the Steering Committee of the Platform put forward for discussions a list of the "Experts Council" of the "Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform". As a result of the voting, the "Expert Council" consisting of 29 people has been approved.

