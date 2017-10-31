Azerbaijani currency rates for October 31 (UPDATE)

2017-10-31

Details added (first version posted on 09:25)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

The official exchange rate of US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for Oct. 31 was set at 1.7002 manats and 1.9767 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies and precious metals Oct. 31, 2017 1 US dollar 1 USD 1.7002 1 euro 1 EUR 1.9767 1 Australian dollar 1 AUD 1.3046 1 Argentine peso 1 ARS 0.0961 100 Belarusian rubles 100 BYR 0.8602 1 Brazilian real 1 BRL 0.517 1 UAE dirham 1 AED 0.4629 1 South African rand 1 ZAR 0.1209 100 South Korean won 100 KRW 0.1517 1 Czech koruna 1 CZK 0.077 1 Chilean peso 1 CLP 0.2659 1 Chinese yuan 1 CNY 0.2565 1 Danish krone 1 DKK 0.2656 1 Georgian lari 1 GEL 0.6539 1 Hong Kong dollar 1 HKD 0.2179 1 Indian rupee 1 INR 0.0262 1 British pound 1 GBP 2.244 100 Indonesian rupiah 100 IDR 0.0125 100 Iranian rials 100 IRR 0.0043 1 Swedish krona 1 SEK 0.2032 1 Swiss franc 1 CHF 1.7062 1 Israeli shekel 1 ILS 0.4824 1 Canadian dollar 1 CAD 1.3241 1 Kuwaiti dinar 1 KWD 5.6168 1 Kazakh tenge 1 KZT 0.0051 1 Kyrgyz som 1 KGS 0.0247 100 Lebanese pounds 100 LBP 0.1127 1 Malaysian ringgit 1 MYR 0.4019 1 Mexican peso 1 MXP 0.0883 1 Moldovan leu 1 MDL 0.0982 1 Egyptian pound 1 EGP 0.0963 1 Norwegian krone 1 NOK 0.2081 100 Uzbek soums 100 UZS 0.021 1 Polish zloty 1 PLN 0.465 1 Russian ruble 1 RUB 0.0293 1 Singapore dollar 1 SGD 1.2489 1 Saudi riyal 1 SAR 0.4534 1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights) 1 SDR 2.3863 1 Turkish lira 1 TRY 0.4497 1 Taiwan dollar 1 TWD 0.0564 1 Tajik somoni 1 TJS 0.1931 1 New Turkmen manat 1 TMM 0.4858 1 Ukrainian hryvnia 1 UAH 0.0634 100 Japanese yen 100 JPY 1.5021 1 New Zealand dollar 1 NZD 1.1646 Gold (1 ounce) 1 XAU 2162.6544 Silver (1 ounce) 1 XAG 28.6161 Platinum (1 ounce) 1 XPT 1560.7836 Palladium (1 ounce) 1 XPD 1645.7936

