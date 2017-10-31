EY Azerbaijan participates in Annual Accountants Forum

EY Azerbaijan participated in the Annual Accountants Forum, organized by the Azerbaijan Accountants and Risk Professionals Association (ARPA) on Friday 27 October. The event was titled IFRS 9 – Implementation and Challenges.

Mr. Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the ARPA Supervisory Board, opened the forum by welcoming the guests and speakers. He highlighted the importance of such events, which play an important role as a platform for discussing ways of addressing potential difficulties that may arise during the implementation of IFRS 9 Financial Instruments.

The forum speaker from EY was Andrey Eliseev, EY Moscow Financial Services Risk Management Senior. He gave a presentation on IFRS 9, providing insights into recent changes and its practical implementation.

“The transition from IAS 39 to IFRS 9 is a challenge for companies all over the world, and the Azerbaijani financial market is no exception. The ARPA forum and its large number of participants demonstrate market players’ special focus on this issue. As the market leader in the CIS, EY can deliver exceptional client service when implementing IFRS 9,” said Andrey.

