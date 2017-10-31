Orchards for low-income families planted in Azerbaijani districts

Orchards for low-income families were planted in Azerbaijan’s Aghstafa and Tovuz districts, reads a message from the IDEA Public Union.

This was initiated by IDEA, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), Regional Development Public Association of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Cavan Youth Movement Public Union.

The message said that 1,000 persimmon trees were planted on the territory of two hectares, allotted by Aghstafa district’s executive power, and 1,248 hazelnut trees were planted on an area of two hectares allotted by Tovuz district’s executive power.

Orchards were divided between low-income families and families of martyrs, and given free of charge.

It is also planned to plant fruit trees for low-income families in the Gakh, Sabirabad, Beylagan, Lankaran and Agdash districts in November.

Socio-economic importance of this project is to improve the welfare of the population as well as contribute to reducing the country's dependence on imports of agricultural products.

A pilot project for planting of fruit trees started in April 2017 at the initiative of vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, goodwill ambassador of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization Leyla Aliyeva.

Within the project, first orchards have already been planted in the Ismayilli and Shamkir districts of Azerbaijan.

