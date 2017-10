Ziraat Bank to play important role in transition of Azerbaijan to new economic model

2017-10-31 11:29 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are at the highest level, said Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov at the opening ceremony of the new head office of Ziraat Bank in Baku on Oct. 31.

Rustamov noted that the bank will play an important role in transition of Azerbaijan to new economic model.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news