King of Morocco ready to strengthen co-op with Turkmenistan

2017-10-31 11:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The existing relationship of fraternity and mutual respect between Morocco and Turkmenistan will continue to strengthen and develop based on mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of the two peoples, King of Morocco Mohammed VI said in his letter to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Turkmen Foreign Ministry earlier pointed out the importance of cooperation with African countries and expressed commitment to the development of relations with the African Union.

The African Union, founded on July 9, 2002, is a continental union consisting of 55 countries on the African continent.

