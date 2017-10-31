Minister: Ziraat Bank to have important place in Turkey-Azerbaijan economic relations

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Ziraat Bank Finance Group will take a very important place in the economic relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan, said Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci at the opening ceremony of the new head office of Ziraat Bank in Baku on Oct. 31.

Turkish entrepreneurs could receive a loan from their own bank, and this is very important, noted Zeybekci.

