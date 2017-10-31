Ziraat Bank intends to help develop Azerbaijan's financial sector: CEO

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

Ziraat Bank will contribute to the development of relations between two brotherly countries – Turkey and Azerbaijan, Ziraat Bank CEO Huseyin Aydin has said at the opening of the bank’s new head office in Baku.

He noted that Ziraat Bank came to Azerbaijan to help the development of the country’s financial sector.

“With the growing share of Ziraat Bank in the local market, we want to contribute to the development of relations between the two countries,” Huseyin Aydin said.

He pointed out that Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan is a very important part of the Ziraat Finance Group.

