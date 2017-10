Azerbaijan, Turkey eye to exempt supply of goods from duties in 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

Turkey hopes to introduce a zero rate of customs duty with Azerbaijan in 2018 for the supply of goods, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said Oct. 31 at the opening ceremony of the new head office of Ziraat Bank in Baku.

