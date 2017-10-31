Statoil Azerbaijan Country Manager at Baku Higher Oil School

2017-10-31 12:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Delegation of Statoil company in Azerbaijan led by Statoil’s Country Manager Fawad Quraishi visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with the Higher School Rector Elmar Gasimov. During a round table meeting, a whole range of questions of mutual interest was discussed.

Elmar Gasimov spoke about the role played by Statoil in implementation of large-scale oil projects in Azerbaijan and successful activities of this Norwegian multinational oil and gas company in the country. He said that BHOS and Statoil Azerbaijan established effective long-term cooperation and expressed confidence that this close partnership would successfully develop in the future. In the Rector’s words, BHOS students are interested in the activities and projects carried out by Statoil in Azerbaijan. Elmar Gasimov requested Fawad Quraishi to visit the Higher School again, make a presentation about Leadership and Career and share his professional experience.

Statoil’s Country Manager in Azerbaijan Fawad Quraishi expressed his gratitude to Rector Elmar Gasimov for the warm reception and said that he would be very pleased to make a presentation on this topic for BHOS students. Then he introduced other representatives of Statoil office in Azerbaijan including Senior Advisor, Reservoir Technologies, Gurbat Agayev, Finances; HR and Business Support Manager Emin Khalilov; Technical Manager for Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field and Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Endre Ivarrud and Senior Consultant, Information Management, Nigar Mamedova.

The guests were closely acquainted with activities of the High School including internship programs for BHOS undergraduates at oil companies. They highly praised the statistical data showing indicators of knowledge of the Higher School students. It was agreed that Statoil’s Country Manager in Azerbaijan Fawad Quraishi would visit BHOS new campus and would give a speech to the Higher School students, teachers and professors.

Favad Quraishi was appointed a head of Statoil Azerbaijan company on July 1 this year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news