Elman Rustamov: Azerbaijan not to give up floating manat rate

2017-10-31 12:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) does not intend to give up the floating exchange rate of manat, CBA Chairman Elman Rustamov told reporters in Baku on Oct. 31.

Rustamov said that this regime has proved its effectiveness.

Story still developing

