Iranian warplanes drop smart bombs amid drills

2017-10-31 12:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Amid the ongoing large-scale military drills in central Iran, the Iranian Air Force's F-7 fighter has launched smart bombs onto hypothetical targets, as part of the Fada'eeyan-e Harim-e Velayat 7 drills, Tasnim news agency reported.

Brigadier-General Masoud Rouzkhoush said that home-grown Saege warplane, along with F5 warplanes dropped 500-pound bombs on the hypothetical targets in the first day of the drills.

Various fighter-bombers, heavy and semi-heavy transport aircraft, interceptors, reconnaissance, aerial patrols, and drones are not present at the ongoing war-games.

The air force will also test its Sukhoi Su-24 supersonic attack aircraft, F4, F5, F7, MiG-29, F14, Boeing-707 and -747 tankers, as well as long-range precision-guided munitions during the drills.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news