Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks future of manat rate (UPDATE)

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) does not rule out the possibility of further strengthening of the manat rate, CBA Chairman Elman Rustamov told reporters in Baku on Oct. 31.

“Today we see that the manat rate is going towards strengthening, because the balance of payments is very good, oil prices are favorable,” said Rustamov.

