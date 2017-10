About 50 US nuclear warheads placed at Turkey's Incirlik Air Base

2017-10-31 12:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

There are about 50 US nuclear warheads at the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, the country’s media outlets reported citing a message from the country's parliament.

The warheads have been there since late 1960, in accordance with the US-Turkey agreement.

Reportedly, there are mostly nuclear warheads of B61 bombs at the Incirlik Air Base.