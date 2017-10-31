Azerbaijan planning to assemble Chinese tractors

2017-10-31 12:32 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan plans to arrange the assembly of tractors produced by the Chinese company, YTO Group Corporation, says an article of Head of the OJSC “Harvesting and Supply of Food Products”, Abulfat Gojayev, published by the Respublika newspaper on Oct. 31.

This is envisaged in the agreement signed by the OJSC “Harvesting and Supply of Food Products”, YTO Group Corporation and Aqrofun LLC.

It is planned to assemble 800 tractors per year, says the article, adding that the assembly will be carried out in Azerbaijan’s Gusar district.

The cost of the project is estimated at $10 million, according to the article.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order in April 2016 on establishment of the OJSC “Harvesting and Supply of Food Products”.

YTO Group Corporation is a Chinese agriculture and construction machinery manufacturer. The company was created in 1955.