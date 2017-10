Mexico to investigate illegal visit of its MPs to Azerbaijan’s occupied lands (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Mexican parliament will investigate the illegal visit of the country’s MPs to the occupied Azerbaijani territories, said President of Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies Jorge Carlos Ramirez Marin.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Charge d'Affaires in Mexico Mammad Talibov, reads a message from the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico.

Story still developing