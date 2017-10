Turkey, Azerbaijan to strengthen relations in all spheres - President Erdogan

2017-10-31 16:08 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

Turkey and Azerbaijan will strengthen relations in all spheres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint press conference together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku Oct.31.

Erdogan stressed that the relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are also important in the world arena.

Story still developing