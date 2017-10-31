Erdogan says great honor to see BTK railway put into operation (UPDATE)

It is a great honor to see the launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, held with participation of President Ilham Aliyev in Baku Oct. 31.

“Dear President, dear members of the delegation. First of all, I would like to thank on my own behalf and on behalf of my delegation for the hospitality you have shown since our arrival,” he said.

“Along with the meetings we had yesterday and today, we are observing with particular happiness the high level attained in the Turkey-Azerbaijan friendship and brotherhood.”

“Especially now we are very proud to see the launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. Our 15-minute railway journey was witnessed by our citizens, our peoples. Hopefully, soon we will all see them traveling from Kars not just to Baku but also to Beijing, London.”

Erdogan also thanked everyone who contributed to implementation of the BTK project.