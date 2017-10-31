Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan won't allow second Armenian state on its historical lands

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

The people and state of Azerbaijan will never allow creation of a second Armenian state on Azerbaijan's historical lands, said President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference together with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Baku Oct. 31.

“Both at the one-on-one meeting and at the meeting with participation of delegations, we have seen once again that the Turkey-Azerbaijan relations are at the highest level,” said President Aliyev.

The Turkey-Azerbaijan friendship, brotherhood, unity is at the highest peak today, he noted adding that there is consensus on the discussed issues, all issues are solved, and the discussed issues are implemented.

“Naturally, we have discussed today the future development of our political relations,” said the president.

The head of state noted that political relations of Azerbaijan and Turkey are developing successfully.

Speaking about the high-level mutual visits, President Aliyev reminded that he has visited Turkey twice this year, and today the Turkish President is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Ministers, other officials meet frequently, added the head of state.

Meanwhile, the two countries support each other in all international organizations, said President Aliyev.

